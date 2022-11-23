Cessna jet safely lands at Van Nuys airport with stuck nose gear

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A small jet landed at Van Nuys Airport with stuck landing gear, safely sliding to a halt on the runway with no major damage or injury on Tuesday.

The Cessna 550 Citation II, a corporate jet, circled the airport for at least 10 to 15 minutes as the pilot communicated with the tower about the gear problem, and apparently burned off fuel.

It then descended steadily and touched down on the runway. The nose dipped down and skidded along the ground, throwing up sparks as the plane slowed. The aircraft otherwise remained steady and did not swerve or leave the runway. No fire was seen.

Shortly after the plane came to a stop on the ground, two occupants walked out and there was no immediate indication of serious injury.

Multiple emergency vehicles were prepared on the runway for the landing.