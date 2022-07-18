brain aneurysm

Emilia Clarke brain damage: 'Game of Thrones' star says parts of brain are 'missing' after aneurysms

By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Emilia Clarke aneurysm: Actress says parts of brain are 'missing'

CHICAGO -- Actress Emilia Clarke said parts of her brain are "missing" after suffering two aneurysms.

During an interview with BBC's "Sunday Morning," the "Game of Thrones" star said the life-threatening aneurysms in 2011 and 2013 left her in excruciating pain, CNN reported.

And so much of her brain was left functionless, it's remarkable that she's able to live a completely normal life.

RELATED: 'Game of Thrones' pop-up bar opens in Lincoln Park

Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO series, said she's incredibly grateful for her recovery.

She said the show lifted her up and gave her purpose during that time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentactorbrain aneurysmenglandu.s. & world
BRAIN ANEURYSM
Doctor creates device designed to treat brain aneurysms
'GOT' actress Emilia Clarke says she's had 2 aneurysms
OC community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
White Sox player in critical condition following brain hemorrhage
TOP STORIES
Suspect in 7-Eleven crime spree across SoCal charged with murder
FBI investigating massive jewelry heist in SoCal
Giant wave crashes over Hawaii condos during 'historic' weather
SoCal to see chance of thunderstorms Monday
Prince Harry delivers keynote at UN celebration of Nelson Mandela Day
Dr. Fauci says he plans to retire by end of Biden's current term
Police laud actions of witness who killed Indiana mall shooter
Show More
Dodger Stadium set to host MLB's Home Run Derby
New York supermarket shooter arraigned on federal hate crime charges
Human remains excavated at OC mobile home park
Sen. Ted Cruz calls SCOTUS same-sex marriage ruling 'clearly wrong'
Florida high school shooter's death penalty trial begins
More TOP STORIES News