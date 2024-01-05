WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Emma Stone, Greta Gerwig and more kick off the Palm Springs Intl. Film Festival as honorees

This year's biggest stars were out at the PSIFF Film Awards Gala.

ByAmy Becker OTRC logo
Friday, January 5, 2024 9:58PM
Emma Stone, Greta Gerwig kick off Palm Springs Intl. Film Festival
Emma Stone, Greta Gerwig, Billie Eilish and more were honored at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
OTRC

LOS ANGELES -- The Palm Springs International Film Festival 2024 kicked off with some of the biggest stars in attendance.

On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio had a chance to speak with them about the year's biggest movies.

Emma Stone, who received the desert Palm Achievement Award for her work in Searchlight Pictures' "Poor Things" felt a little nervous accepting the award.

She joked around with him, saying, "I'm not a good public speaker. That's not really my- it's different than acting, you know? In fact, you probably, actually, are better at... this situation than I am. If you want to do it... That would be cool."

"It's very flattering to me that people have responded. I've gotten to meet some great people. I'm here for the ride," said "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy.

Watch the video above for more.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Searchlight Pictures and this ABC station.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW