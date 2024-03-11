'My dress is broken': Emma Stone deals with wardrobe malfunction while accepting Best Actress Oscar

LOS ANGELES -- An awards ceremony curveball indeed: Emma Stone, winner of the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in "Poor Things," dealt with a sartorial mishap just moments before she took the stage to accept her trophy.

"My dress is broken," Stone appeared to mouth while en route to receive her Academy Award. Once on stage, she opened her acceptance speech with an acknowledgment of the wardrobe malfunction, which appeared to be a broken zipper or seam on the back of her Louis Vuitton gown.

Jessica Lange, left, and Emma Stone appear during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

"I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken,'" she explained, referencing Ryan Gosling's performance of his song from the "Barbie" movie - and, presumably, some dance moves she'd indulged in (because who wouldn't boogie down with Gosling should the opportunity present itself?).

Speaking to reporters backstage, Stone said she had been "going for it" during Gosling's performance, adding: "I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing, and that number just blew my mind."

"They sewed me back in, which was wonderful," she also revealed.

1 of 71 Margot Robbie arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Stone, now a two-time Oscar winner, had earlier wowed the red carpet outside the Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in her custom strapless Vuitton look, which featured a flared peplum waist and shell-like detailing. The actor was dressed by top fashion and celebrity stylist Petra Flannery.

Stone won her first Oscar in 2017 for her role in "La La Land," a movie that co-starred Gosling - and, in fact, the pair shared the microphone for a few lines during Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" showcase tonight.

In this year's Best Actress category, she was up against Lily Gladstone of "Killers of the Flower Moon," Annette Bening of "Nyad," Carey Mulligan of "Maestro" and Sandra Hüller of "Anatomy of a Fall."

Stone is also in illustrious company when it comes to fashion mishaps at the Oscars: In a 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Charlize Theron recounted that the ruched back seams of the Vera Wang gown she wore to the 2000 Oscars ripped as she took her seat. "When I stood up for the first standing ovation, I felt this kind of cool breeze coming up my tush," she said. "And I realized my whole butt was hanging out."

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, actor Jenny Slate spoke of a similar moment when she joined her co-stars "Everything Everywhere All at Once" on stage at last year's Oscars, saying that she "waddled" on-stage to stop anyone noticing a ripped seam on her Thom Browne gown. And perhaps most infamously, Jennifer Lawrence, who was on stage with Stone tonight (as one of the former Best Actress winners who introduced this year's nominees), took a tumble when accepting her Oscar for Best Actress in 2013 due to the hemline on her cascading Dior Haute Couture gown.

Lawrence, along with the other former winners, helped usher Stone off-stage.

