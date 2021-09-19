emmys

Emmys 2021: See the list of nominees

Emmy Sunday is here! Find out who will take home the top honors on television's biggest night.
On The Red Carpet celebrates Emmy-nominated shows

Hollywood is gearing up to see who will take home the top honors on television's biggest night.

The Walt Disney Company, the parent company of On The Red Carpet, earned an impressive 166 Emmy Award nominations this year, with Disney+ garnering 71 of those nods.

This year also marked a history-making nomination for "Pose" actress Mj Rodriguez, who is the first out trans woman to be nominated in the outstanding lead actress category.



Here are the 73rd Emmy Award nominations in key categories:



COMEDY


Outstanding Comedy Series
  • "black-ish," ABC
  • "Cobra Kai," Netflix
  • "Emily in Paris," Netflix
  • "The Flight Attendant," HBO Max
  • "Hacks," HBO Max
  • "The Kominsky Method," Netflix
  • "PEN15," Hulu
  • "Ted Lasso," Apple TV+


Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
  • Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"
  • Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
  • William H. Macy, "Shameless"
  • Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
  • Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"


Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
  • Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"
  • Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
  • Allison Janney, "Mom"
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"
  • Jean Smart, "Hacks"


Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
  • Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
  • Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Rosie Perez, "The Flight Attendant"
  • Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"
  • Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"


Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
  • Carl Clemons-Hopkins, "Hacks"
  • Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
  • Brendan Hunt, "Ted Lasso"
  • Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"
  • Paul Reiser, "The Kominsky Method"
  • Jeremy Swift, "Ted Lasso"
  • Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"


DRAMA


Outstanding Drama Series
  • "The Boys," Prime Video
  • "Bridgerton," Netflix
  • "The Crown," Netflix
  • "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu
  • "Lovecraft Country," HBO
  • "The Mandalorian," Disney+
  • "Pose," FX Networks
  • "This Is Us," NBC


Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
  • Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"
  • Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"
  • Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"
  • Billy Porter, "Pose"
  • Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"


Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
  • Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"
  • Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
  • Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
  • Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"
  • Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"


Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
  • Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"
  • O-T Fagbenle, "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • John Lithgow, "Perry Mason"
  • Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"
  • Max Minghella, "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"
  • Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • Michael K. Williams, "Lovecraft Country"


Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
  • Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"
  • Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
  • Madeline Brewer, "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • Aunjanue Ellis, "Lovecraft Country"
  • Emerald Fennell, "The Crown"
  • Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"


LIMITED SERIES/MOVIE, TALK, COMPETITION


Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
  • "I May Destroy You," HBO
  • "Mare Of Easttown," HBO
  • "The Queen's Gambit," Netflix
  • "The Underground Railroad," Prime Video
  • "WandaVision," Disney+


Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
  • Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"
  • Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"
  • Ewan McGregor, "Halston"
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"
  • Leslie Odom, Jr., "Hamilton"


Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
  • Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"
  • Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"
  • Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"
  • Kate Winslet, "Mare Of Easttown"


Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
  • Thomas Brodie-Sangster, "The Queen's Gambit"
  • Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"
  • Paapa Essiedu, "I May Destroy You"
  • Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton"
  • Evan Peters, "Mare Of Easttown"
  • Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton"


Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry, "Hamilton"
  • Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"
  • Moses Ingram, "The Queen's Gambit"
  • Julianne Nicholson, "Mare Of Easttown"
  • Jean Smart, "Mare Of Easttown"
  • Phillipa Soo, "Hamilton"


Outstanding Variety Talk Series
  • "Conan," TBS
  • "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah," Comedy Central
  • "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC
  • "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," HBO
  • "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," CBS


Outstanding Reality Competition Program
  • "The Amazing Race"
  • "Nailed It!"
  • "RuPaul's Drag Race"
  • "Top Chef"
  • "The Voice"


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX, Hulu, Disney+ and this ABC station.
