Encinitas shark attack: 13-year-old victim will make full recovery

A 13-year-old boy who was attacked by a shark in the San Diego area is expected to make a full recovery.

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KABC) --
A 13-year-old boy bitten by a shark in the San Diego area is expected to make a full recovery.

This news comes as officials prepare to reopen Beacon's Beach in Encinitas, where the attack happened on Saturday.

Shark attack at beach in Encinitas leaves 13-year-old hospitalized
A 13-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital after being attacked by an approximately 11-foot shark at a beach in San Diego County.


The boy was diving for lobsters when he was bitten multiple times by an approximately 11-foot shark.

Three good Samaritans rushed to the injured boy's aid and transported him to the shore on a kayak.

He was airlifted to the hospital, and he's currently in serious condition.
