14-year-old identified as driver in fiery Encino crash that left 1 dead

One person was dead and two others hurt after a crash in Encino that ended with a vehicle engulfed in flames.

ENCINO, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- A 14-year-old was behind the wheel of a car that crashed and erupted in flames in Encino overnight, leaving one person dead.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday near Ventura and Balboa boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say officers initially tried to pull over the car for not having the headlights on.

Instead of stopping, police say the teen driver quickly accelerated away and crashed into a traffic light pole.

Video from the scene shows officers trying to extinguish the flames that enveloped the vehicle after the collision.

A total of three people were inside the car. The driver and one passenger were pulled out of the vehicle, but another passenger in the backseat did not survive. The ages of the passengers were not immediately released.

It's unclear what other factors led up to the crash or if the driver will face any charges.