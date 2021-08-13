4 children injured in fatal wrong-way crash on 101 Freeway in Encino; southbound lanes shut down

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

4 children injured in fatal wrong-way crash on 101 Fwy in Encino

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fatal wrong-way crash shut down all lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway in Encino and also left five people injured, including four children who were in a vehicle that was involved.

The crash happened Thursday evening when a white SUV collided head-on with a semi truck near the 405 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Six people were inside that car, including the children. One person who firefighters were trying to extract from the SUV was pronounced dead. The children were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

One person, believed to be the driver, was seen being taken into custody on the freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log, officers Tased that man because he was uncooperative.

It's not clear why he was driving in the direction of oncoming traffic.

At least one lane of the southbound freeway was later reopened.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
encinolos angeleslos angeles countytraffic fatalitieswrong wayfreewaycrash
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of store employee in Fairfax District
Extra COVID vaccine authorized for those with weak immune systems
Census data shows growth in suburban SoCal, fueled by diversity
IE foster parents charged in death of disabled teen appear in court
LAPD searching for missing 7-year-old girl; mother sought
Britney Spears' father agrees to step down as her conservator
LA County reports 700% jump in COVID hospitalizations since June
Show More
Palos Verdes Peninsula becomes official wine-growing region
$4.4 million Powerball ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Temecula
Schwarzenegger's message to anti-mask protesters: 'Screw your freedom'
Man loses half his savings in bank transfer scam
IHOP is adding booze to the menu at some locations
More TOP STORIES News