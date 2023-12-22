Flames tear through large Encino home under construction

A massive fire broke out at a three-story home under construction Friday afternoon in Encino.

A massive fire broke out at a three-story home under construction Friday afternoon in Encino.

A massive fire broke out at a three-story home under construction Friday afternoon in Encino.

A massive fire broke out at a three-story home under construction Friday afternoon in Encino.

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A massive fire broke out at a three-story home under construction Friday afternoon in Encino.

AIR7 HD was overhead as flames tore through the top floor of the structure, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air.

The fire was reported at 2:43 p.m. at 15837 W Royal Oak Rd. The large home was still under construction.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Firefighters stayed out of the interior of the home and assumed a defensive posture to fight the flames from the exterior.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations of the neighborhood were being ordered.