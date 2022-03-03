Suspect fatally shoots person, attacks another in Encino home invasion, police say

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and another was injured during a home invasion in Encino, according to authorities.It happened Wednesday afternoon at a home in the 4500 block of Densmore.Investigators say a suspect broke into the home and assaulted one person and shot another.The person who was shot died at the scene. Police say the suspect was seen fleeing in a white BMW SUV.AIR7HD footage showed the home's front window broken and shattered.Officers are currently searching the home's property.Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.