Suspect fatally shoots person, attacks another in Encino home invasion, police say

It happened Wednesday afternoon at a home in the 4500 block of Densmore.
Investigators say a suspect broke into the home and assaulted one person and shot another.
The person who was shot died at the scene. Police say the suspect was seen fleeing in a white BMW SUV.
AIR7HD footage showed the home's front window broken and shattered.
Officers are currently searching the home's property.
Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.
This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.