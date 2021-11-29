tree fall

Man dead, 2 others rescued after massive tree collapses onto Encino home

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed and two other people were rescued after a large tree smashed through a home in Encino.



The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday at the home on Odessa Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.



Firefighters on scene identified the victim, who was found in a second-floor bedroom, as a man in his 60s. Two women who were on the first floor of the home when the tree came crashing down were rescued, but didn't appear to be injured.

Firefighters were also seen carrying a dog out of the home. Those who responded expressed shock at the sheer size of the tree.

"Personally, this is the largest tree I've seen actually falling onto a home, or any kind of structure for that matter," said Capt. Cody Weireter. "Some of our veteran firefighters... this is what they do day in and day out, have said this is the largest tree that they've seen in occurrences such as this."

Although Southern California experienced strong winds last week, there were no winds overnight so it's unclear what factors caused the tree to become uprooted.

The home is now red-tagged and will likely be demolished. The two rescued women are now receiving help from the Red Cross.

