Endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs released back into SoCal mountains

These frogs are native to the San Gabriel, San Bernardino and San Jacinto Mountains.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Critically endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs are being released back into our local mountains.

Wildlife agencies rescued the species after the 2020 Bobcat Fire threatened the streams where they live.

Over the past two years, 125 frogs were being raised at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.

More than 100 tadpoles hatched at the Los Angeles Zoo last year.

Experts learned from previous releases that the best time to set them free is when they have changed from tadpoles to froglets.

