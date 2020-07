Army offering $25K reward in case of murdered Fort Bragg paratrooper from Chino

EMBED >More News Videos A family from Chino is demanding justice in the killing of their loved one, a Fort Bragg paratrooper who went missing on a camping trip.

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The U.S. Army is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the suspect in the killing and dismemberment of a paratrooper from Chino.Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, who was stationed at Fort Bragg, went missing on North Carolina's Outer banks during a camping trip with fellow soldiers over Memorial Day weekend.A few days later, the 21-year-old paratrooper's dismembered remains washed up on shore near the campsite. The commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division described Roman-Martinez as a valued member of the team and said the Army is doing everything it can to support his family and obtain justice.Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue issued this statement:The $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for his death.The Fort Bragg Criminal Investigation Command can be reached by calling Army CID Special Agents at (910) 396-8777, the Military Police Desk at (910) 396-1179 or submit information via https://www.p3tips.com/. Regarding anonymous tips and payout of the reward, the military states: "Persons wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable."More information about the case and the reward is available here.