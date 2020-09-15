Reward offered for killer of 10-year-old boy in La Puente

By
LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Four months after a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in La Puente, his murder remains a mystery and family members are pleading for the public's help.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the killer of Enrique Sebastian Falcon.

"We all miss him," said the boy's mother, Adriana Campos. "And we just want justice. If anybody knows anything, come forward with information."

A sketch portrays the suspect in the killing of a 10-year-old child in La Puente.

A sketch portrays the suspect in the killing of a 10-year-old child in La Puente.



On May 17 around 9:15 p.m., the boy was with his family in their car driving south on Hacienda Boulevard in La Puente. A car was approaching from the other direction without its headlights on. Enrique's stepdad let the other driver know the lights were off.

A few moments later someone inside that other car fired a shot into the family vehicle, hitting Enrique.

The boy was rushed the hospital where he died.

10-year-old child fatally shot in La Puente, authorities say

EMBED More News Videos

A suspect is sought after a 10-year-old child was fatally shot in La Puente, authorities say.



His family is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

"The message out there is we want justice," said Ramon Hernandez, the boy's uncle. "We're not going to let this pass or let it go. We're still going to be with the detectives and stay on it."

A composite sketch has been released of the suspect. The sheriff's department asks anyone with information to call (323)890-5500.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la puentelos angeles countychildrenfatal shootingshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
After voting for dining ban, supervisor dines out at SoCal restaurant
Bank of America CEO in hot seat over emptied EDD accounts
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Union Station COVID-19 testing site to remain open despite film shoot
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Show More
Newsom: California to receive 327K doses of COVID vaccine
Gov. Newsom considers stay-at-home order for most of CA
Mother of Houston influencer believes daughter was murdered
SoCal cities facing dire financial situation with closure of casinos
OC seeing steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
More TOP STORIES News