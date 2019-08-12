Arts & Entertainment

A$AP Rocky returns to the stage in Anaheim after release from Swedish jail

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Rapper A$AP Rocky returned to the stage Sunday in Anaheim for the first time since being released from jail in Sweden.

The rapper was the headliner at the Real Street Festival at the Honda Center.

The Grammy-nominated artist spent a month behind bars after being charged with assault over a fight in Stockholm.

A$AP Rocky testified in court that he acted in self-defense.

He posted a video in his Instagram account showing a portion of the confrontation.

After three days of testimony the judge allowed the 30-year-old musician to return to the United States to await the verdict.

The rapper has thanked fans on social media for their support.

Those same fans were eager to show him how happy they are to have him back.

The judge is expected to announce a verdict in the case Aug. 14. A$AP Rocky does not have to return to Sweden for the verdict.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countyrapperjailmusicmusic news
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Naked burglar gets stuck in chimney of Ladera Heights home
Family, friends honor LAPD officer killed in Lincoln Heights
IE's '60 Swarm' freeway closure ends early
JCC shooting: 20 years later, community remembers victims
Demonstrators call on LA Zoo to free Billy the elephant
VIDEO: Man throws rock at car windshield in Pomona
Lying at work more common when you're unhappy with job
Show More
Downtown L.A. vigil decries anti-immigrant rhetoric contributing to violence
Manson case: News reporters look back after 50 years
5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania day care center
Investigation underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
UC Santa Barbara tops list of drinking schools
More TOP STORIES News