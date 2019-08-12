A$AP Rocky returns to the stage in Anaheim after release from Swedish jail

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Rapper A$AP Rocky returned to the stage Sunday in Anaheim for the first time since being released from jail in Sweden.The rapper was the headliner at the Real Street Festival at the Honda Center.The Grammy-nominated artist spent a month behind bars after being charged with assault over a fight in Stockholm.A$AP Rocky testified in court that he acted in self-defense.He posted a video in his Instagram account showing a portion of the confrontation.After three days of testimony the judge allowed the 30-year-old musician to return to the United States to await the verdict.The rapper has thanked fans on social media for their support.Those same fans were eager to show him how happy they are to have him back.The judge is expected to announce a verdict in the case Aug. 14. A$AP Rocky does not have to return to Sweden for the verdict.