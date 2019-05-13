Arts & Entertainment

Aaron Rodgers makes very brief cameo on 'Game of Thrones'

The penultimate episode of "Game of Thrones" featured many familiar faces from previous seasons and one from a very different part of television.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a very brief cameo, but fans are split whether it was before the battle at King's Landing or a man running during the battle.

The NFL star promoted the show as Lord Rodgers of Greenwater Bay before the season, but his role was a bit more minor.



Fans say they can barely spot Rodgers star in a row of archers with the Golden company.



Other fans seemed to spot Rodgers again later in the episode, but his character went up in flames faster than Green Bay's Super Bowl chances last year.



The few eagle-eyed fans that spotted Rodgers seemed to be Vikings fans with most of the jokes at his expense.







"Game of Thrones" has featured a few celebrities before. Most notable was Ed Sheeran appearing as a Lannister soldier in the first episode of season seven. Since the backlash from that cameo, the stars have appeared in much more subtle roles.

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Rob McElhenney made a quick appearance in the beginning of this season. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss also made a brief appearance this season.
