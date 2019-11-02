Alex Trebek pays tribute to longtime producer Harry Friedman at Walk of Fame ceremony

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5659778" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek releases PSA for pancreatic cancer awareness: Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on October 30, 2019.

HOLLYWOOD -- Veteran game show producer Harry Friedman saw his star unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was accompanied by the hosts of his shows, Alex Trebek from "Jeopardy!" and Pat Sajak and Vanna White from "Wheel of Fortune."Friedman holds three Guinness World Records -- most game show episodes produced, with more than 12,620; most Emmy nominations for a game show producer, 48; and most Emmys for a game show producer, 14."I didn't know that a job like this could possibly exist where you get to know that everything you're doing is potentially making millions of people happy ever day," said Friedman. "What could be better than that?""He's always pushing the envelope," said Trebek. "He's very imaginative. He works hard to stay ahead of the game.""I honestly believe that if Harry hadn't come along, we might be talking about 'Wheel of Fortune' in the past tense today," said Sajak. "That's how important he is.""Without him, we would not be here," said White. "He makes us look good."