Arts & Entertainment

Alex Trebek pays tribute to longtime producer Harry Friedman at Walk of Fame ceremony

By
HOLLYWOOD -- Veteran game show producer Harry Friedman saw his star unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was accompanied by the hosts of his shows, Alex Trebek from "Jeopardy!" and Pat Sajak and Vanna White from "Wheel of Fortune."

Friedman holds three Guinness World Records -- most game show episodes produced, with more than 12,620; most Emmy nominations for a game show producer, 48; and most Emmys for a game show producer, 14.

"I didn't know that a job like this could possibly exist where you get to know that everything you're doing is potentially making millions of people happy ever day," said Friedman. "What could be better than that?"

MORE:'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek releases PSA for pancreatic cancer awareness
EMBED More News Videos

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek releases PSA for pancreatic cancer awareness: Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on October 30, 2019.


"He's always pushing the envelope," said Trebek. "He's very imaginative. He works hard to stay ahead of the game."

"I honestly believe that if Harry hadn't come along, we might be talking about 'Wheel of Fortune' in the past tense today," said Sajak. "That's how important he is."

"Without him, we would not be here," said White. "He makes us look good."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionhollywoodhollywood walk of famealex trebekgame showwheel of fortunejeopardy
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacuations remain for Maria Fire near Santa Paula
COSTLY CALIFORNIA: Simple solutions for saving money
Beto O'Rourke announces he's dropping 2020 presidential bid
SoCal residents honor loved ones on Día de los Muertos
Greta Thunberg, Billie Eilish attend climate strike march in DTLA
Daylight saving time may be bad for you, scientists say
Long Beach peeping Tom: Police ask for help finding suspect
Show More
Sandalwood Fire: Residents sue trash hauler blamed for blaze
3 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash during LAPD pursuit in Echo Park
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
Tips on how Californians can save money on gas, groceries
Texas mother kills 3 children, herself after divorce finalized
More TOP STORIES News