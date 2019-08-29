jeopardy

Alex Trebek done with chemo, 'on the mend' for new season of 'Jeopardy!'

CENTURY CITY, Calif. -- "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek said he has "gone through a lot of chemotherapy" but is "on the mend" ahead of the show's new season.

In a new video released by the "Jeopardy!" team, Trebek reflected on the show's "historic" 35th season, which included "Jeopardy James" Holzhauer's historic winning streak, and said he is looking forward to the show's upcoming 36th season.

"We have some exciting things coming up, and I can't wait to share them with all of you," Trebek said. "Let me tell you: It's going to be a good year."

Trebek, 79, announced in March that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. In the video, Trebek indicated that his chemotherapy treatments are over and his current condition is "all I can hope for right now."

In a statement, "Jeopardy!" said Trebek returned to resume taping the show's new season on July 22. Forty new episodes have already been produced.

Trebek has served as the face of the game show since it made its debut in daytime syndication in 1984. With nearly 8,000 episodes under his belt, he holds the Guinness World Record for Most Game Show Episodes Hosted by the Same Presenter.

Season 36 of "Jeopardy!" premieres Monday, Sept. 9. Click here to find out when it airs in your city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionalex trebekgame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
JEOPARDY
Holzhauer to compete in Jeopardy's 'Tournament of Champions'
'Jeopardy James' gives to cancer research in Alex Trebek's name
Eyewitness This: WeHo man falls ill in Dominican Republic, 'Jeopardy James' donates $1K to cancer research, 'Avengers: Endgame' to be re-released
Jennings calls 'Jeopardy!' match-up with Holzhauer 'inevitable'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Huntington Harbour shut down due to 60,000-gallon sewage spill
Contractor dies in 'sad accident' on Disneyland property
2 suspects charged with murder of missing West Covina man
LA Chargers to face SF 49ers | Watch game on ABC7
Alabama police issue arrest warrant for Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins
1 killed after car flips, slams into side of building in Pico-Robertson
Coast Guard ship arrives in San Pedro after seizing $38.5M worth of cocaine
Show More
'This ain't your mother's marijuana,' surgeon general says
15-year-old victim of human trafficking rescued in Pomona
Vaping dangers: Youth exposure to secondhand vaping on the rise
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida after passing Puerto Rico
More TOP STORIES News