Lionel Richie becomes cameraman as 'American Idol' evolves during COVID-19 crisis

American Idol judge and music legend Lionel Richie is proposing a remake of the 1985 hit "We Are the World" for COVID-19 relief efforts. The original song featured superstars like the late Kenny Rogers, Michael Jackson, Cyndi Lauper and Diana Ross.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- 'American Idol' pulled off the amazing feat of an all-remote show!All of the top 20 contestants performed from their homes, and so did every member of the band and the backup singers. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were also asked to "work from home." It certainly is a brave new world!"Okay, so here's what they did George. They gave me three iPhones," said Richie. "They said 'hey take this home we're gonna shoot at your house.' Me? Mr. Non-technology? So for the first time in my life I can honestly say this was a brand new experience for the kids, and a brand new experience for me and the judges. Look, ABC's been great, we're gonna do it. Then they send me home and say - you're the cameraman!"Everyone will be remote, working from home again on Sunday night when the "American Idol" top 20 gets sliced down to the top 10.