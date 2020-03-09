'American Idol' recap: Watch must-see moments, audition videos from Week 4

This week's episode of "American Idol" included an emotional full-circle moment with one hopeful who heard years ago from Katy Perry that she should dump her boyfriend. Here's that and other must-see moments from Week 4.
Katy Perry Shares Her Pregnancy News With the "American Idol" Family
Katy's having a baby! Congratulations, Katy and Orlando! See Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan react to Katy Perry's pregnancy news!
Katy Perry Calls Old School Contestant the Most Original This Season
Alabama native Danny La Rota wows Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry with his original spin on "Royals" by Lorde.
Surfer Lou Dawg Hopes to Trade Hawaii for Hollywood
Contestant Lou Dawg attempts to charm Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan for a ticket to Hollywood. See if it works!
California Dreamers Makayla Phillips & Devon Alexander Audition for the Judges
Makayla Phillips and Devon Alexander audition for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan in their home state of sunny California.
Soulful Faith Becnel Brings Louisiana Flavor to Her Audition
Faith Becnel gives a soulful performance of "Lady Marmalade" and has Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry thinking she's a diamond in the rough.
Gorgeous Couple STUNS with Their Audition
Kat and Space Cowboy step into our audition room and stun Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry with their good looks--and even better voices.
Hear the Unique Duo Lionel, Luke and Katy Didn't Know They Needed
Tavia and Terry may have only met 48 hours ago, but their chemistry and good vibes have Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie feeling their strong connection. Will they make it to Hollywood?
Naomi Star's Daughter Sophia Wackerman SHINES In Audition
After Sophia Wackerman's sparkling rendition of Bishop Briggs' "Water" delights judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, Katy encourages the 20-year-old to go by "Sophia Star" in honor of her late mom, professional singer Naomi Star.
Contestant's Psychic Mom Tells Lionel Richie To Start Juicing
Jimmy Levy, the grandson of world-famous psychic Micki Dahne, sees dead people and sings with an invisible earpiece. What does his clairvoyant mom see in judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan's futures? And did Ryan Seacrest ever make it off that party bus to Florida?
Katy Perry Calls Olivia Ximines "A Young Brandy"
With a little help from her fellow Orange Vista High School troupe dancers, 17-year-old Olivia Ximines sparks joy in judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan with her cover of Tori Kelly's "Language."
Marna Michele Gives Judges a "Million Reasons" To Love Her
"American Idol" hopeful Marna Michele suffers from muscle and joint disorder arthrogryposis and uses a wheelchair. During her inspirational audition with Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons," Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan promise to treat her no differently than any other contestant. Hear her amazing story!
Luke Bryan Helps Mud-Covered Zack Dobbins Tune Up
See why Katy Perry calls Zack Dobbins "a diamond in the rough" after his soulful original audition song, "Miss Use". Is this road paver from Clay, West Virginia ready to trade in his dirt bike goggles for a ticket to Hollywood?
Katy Perry Told This Contestant To Dump Her Boyfriend
When Katy Perry saw Ren Patrick and her abusive ex fighting at a Hollywood party, Katy walked by in disgust and advised, "Girl, DUMP him!" Seven years later, Ren is finally dancing on her own, delivering a gut-wrenching Robyn cover to judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and KP herself.
