Coronavirus

'American Idol' contestants will perform from home for final four weeks of season

Starting Sunday, each of the judges will be watching, critiquing and supporting the contestants remotely from their homes.
By
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- The folks at "American Idol" are embracing the old adage "the show must go on!"

Starting Sunday, each of the judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, will be watching, critiquing and supporting the contestants remotely from their homes. Host Ryan Seacrest will ring-lead from his home in Los Angeles; and mentor Bobby Bones will chime in from Nashville.

This week, all of the top 20 contestants will perform from their own homes all around the country. And before the night is over, it's going to get brutal because half of them will be eliminated.

The "American Idol" season will have four more episodes, wrapping it all up on May 17.
