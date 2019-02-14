American parents are noticing their children have adopted British accents after watching "Peppa Pig," a popular animated TV show about a female pig and her animal friends. All of the characters in the British cartoon have accents.Call it "Peppa Pig Syndrome." Or the "Peppa Pig Effect."Some parents on Twitter said their kids have even starting to use British dialect, including words like "mum."KTRK news producer Jerry said his 7-year-old son has a slight accent and uses phrases like "petrol station," "taking the lift" and "going on holiday."