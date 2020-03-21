Coronavirus

Late night host Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus

By Andrea Lans
NEW YORK CITY -- Just hours after announcing "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" would continue to be filmed from the host's New York City apartment, Cohen revealed on Friday evening that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cohen broke the news to his followers in an Instagram post: "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better."


"I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves," Cohen continued.

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home" was slated to begin on Sunday with guest stars already lined up including Ramona Singer, Nene Leakes, Jerry O'Connell and John Mayor.

Cohen is the latest star to announce his positive results of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, joining Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Colton Underwood, Daniel Dae Kim and more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citycoronavirus new york citycelebritytelevisioncomediancoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Simply Salad offers free toilet paper with purchase
LA County issues new 'Safer at Home' restrictions
Yosemite National Park closes to visitors
Rams, ABC7, 710AM ESPN LA to host virtual telethon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County issues new 'Safer at Home' restrictions
Orange County firefighter tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus: Garcetti warns of potential 'second spike' by year's end
Trump moves on invoking powers to spur coronavirus supplies
Coronavirus: Newsom issues statewide 'stay at home' order
Coronavirus response: What is the Defense Production Act?
US and Mexico to curb border travel to control coronavirus
Show More
LA residents grapple with coronavirus uncertainty amid restrictions
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
Simply Salad offers free toilet paper with purchase
Coronavirus: Trump working to help SoCal travelers stuck in Peru
Restaurants provide workers with relief amid coronavirus restrictions
More TOP STORIES News