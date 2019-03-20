After a 75-year career, actress Angela Lansbury is still going strong

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At 93, legendary performer Angela Lansbury is still going strong. Her latest work: popping up in "Mary Poppins Returns.""Don't ever be ready to, quote, retire. Perhaps one should retire. I don't know," said Lansbury. "But I've never had the chance!"Lansbury's first Disney film was the classic "Bedknobs and Broomsticks.""It was quite miraculous, I think, that I came to Disney at that time in my career," said Lansbury. "And thank goodness I did because 'Bedknobs and Broomsticks' really put me on the map with children."Singing the title song in "Beauty and the Beast" gave her another career boost. Lansbury was a young beauty when she made her first film, "Gaslight," in 1944. That debut earned her an Oscar nomination.The following year, she got another one, this time for "The Picture of Dorian Gray." Her third Oscar nomination came for playing the main antagonist in 1962's "The Manchurian Candidate."Angela made many other movies and is known to many for the dozen seasons she spent playing murder-solving mystery writer J.B. Fletcher on "Murder, She Wrote."Maybe the biggest mystery for Angela now is what's next."I'm always ready for anything, and I think most actors are," said Lansbury. "We never stop wanting to get out there and do it, you know?""Mary Poppins Returns" is available on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray on March 19.