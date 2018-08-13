ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs: Performances that have stood the test of time

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of Aretha Franklin is asking for prayers and privacy.

Aretha Franklin is very ill, according to an Associated Press source, and is surrounded by loved ones in Detroit.

Franklin, a music legend with an incredible four-octave vocal range, is known for original hits as well as iconic covers.

RELATED: A look at the life of Aretha Franklin

As fans and supporters send well wishes, take a look back at some of her songs that people search for on the internet today:

"Respect"


"Respect" was initially released by Otis Redding in 1965 and reached #35 on Billboard's Hot 100. When Franklin released her cover in 1967, it was a massive success, spending two weeks at the top spot.

"I Say a Little Prayer"


"I Say A Little Prayer" was not only a signature song for Dionne Warwick, who initially sang it, but also for Franklin, who released a cover less than a year later. Franklin's version only reached #10, but it remains one of her most searched-for songs today.

"(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman"


Franklin herself released the often-covered classic "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." It peaked at #8 in 1967.

"Chain of Fools"


This classic peaked at #2 in 1968.

"Think"


In 1968, "Think" reached the #7 spot. More than a decade later, the song would appear in Blues Brothers, in which Franklin played Mrs. Murphy.

"Freeway of Love"


"Freeway of Love" peaked at #3 in 1985.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritymusicu.s. & world
Related
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Back to the Future' cast reunites at Fan Expo
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Actor Casey Affleck opens up about harassment allegations
Dozens of fake Trump stars fill Hollywood Walk of Fame
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Holy Fire containment rises to 52 percent in Riverside County
Florida man charged in fatal 'stand your ground' shooting
LASD deputy to plead guilty to federal drug conspiracy charge
Pilot killed in Sylmar plane crash ID'd Disney employee
Yosemite Valley to reopen following Ferguson Fire
Golden State Killer suspect charged with murdering CA professor
Trump lashes out at 'lowlife' Omarosa over book, tapes
Chargers welcoming fans to training camp in Costa Mesa
Show More
'Saved by the Bell' diner in West Hollywood welcoming walk-ins
Victim of East LA deputy-involved shooting identified
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
'Back to the Future' cast reunites at Fan Expo
LA clinic offering free vaccinations for children, adults
More News