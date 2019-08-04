Arts & Entertainment

Sesame Street Day designated as official holiday in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Moving forward, adults and kids alike across Los Angeles can tap into their childhood love for Sesame Street.

Joined by Big Bird and the Dodgers, Mayor Eric Garcetti designated August 2 as Sesame Street Day in the city in honor of the show's 50th Anniversary.

The show premiered on public television stations nationwide on November 10, 1969, earning it the title of the nation's longest running children's television program five decades later.



In an official proclamation, Garcetti said in part, "Sesame Street holds a special place in the hearts of our residents. As we gather to celebrate the program's 50 years of making an indelible impact on children everywhere, I am pleased to join fans across Los Angeles in applauding Sesame Street's talented cast and crew, and everyone associated with this excellent program, for their commitment to inspire and uplift children of all backgrounds."

The whole Sesame Street gang has been on a road trip across the country to mark the historical occasion.
