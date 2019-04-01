sesame street

Autism Awareness Month 2019: 'Sesame Street' introduces family of Julia, first muppet with autism

EMBED <>More Videos

'Sesame Street' fans will meet Julia's dad, mom, big brother and her dog, Rose.

In honor of Autism Awareness Month, Sesame Street is sharing more about Julia, its first muppet character with autism. Meet Julia's family!



Good Morning America visited the set of Sesame Street to meet her art teacher mom, saxophone-playing dad, protective older brother, Sam, and their dog, Rose.

"Because Julia has autism, she does things a little bit differently," Sam explained. "It may take a few tries to get to know Julia, but just because she doesn't respond doesn't mean she doesn't want to be friends."

Julia, a 4-year-old muppet, is part of an initiative called "See Amazing in All Children." She has been part of the show for two years.

GMA's Paula Faris asked Elmo what he has learned from Julia.



"Julia has autism," Elmo said. "And that makes Julia different ... But it's really cool that everybody's a little bit different but same, too. And Elmo and Julia have a lot in common, and we have a lot of fun together."

In addition to the new characters, the long-running children's program is offering resources for families affected by autism, including videos that talk about dealing with bullying.

Autism touches 1 in 59 children and their families in the U.S., Good Morning America reports. Autism Awareness Month is in April, while World Autism Awareness Day is on April 2.

RELATED: What to know about Light it Up Blue for World Autism Awareness Day
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentautismchildrentelevisionfamilysesame street
SESAME STREET
"Sesame Street" island challenge sparks debate
Collect them all! USPS to release 16 'Sesame Street' stamps
Eyewitness This: Chipotle loyalty program, CHP piglet rescue, "Sesame Street" movie
'Sesame Street' introduces homeless muppet named Lily
TOP STORIES
Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
11-year-old Fontana boy dies after tragic bicycle accident
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
2 hurt in Compton deputy-involved shooting
Rihanna, LeBron react to shooting death of Nipsey Hussle
Eyewitness This: CA sales tax increase, new tumor treatment, Palm Springs tram reopens
New CAR-T cancer therapy fights tumors
Show More
Studio City seeing increase in homeless problems
Alleged drunk driver arrested after full margarita found in car
Malibu road buried under rockslide
NO JOKE: Cheesecake Factory offers free food on April Fools'
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 405 in Orange County
More TOP STORIES News