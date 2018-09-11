ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Former 'Bachelor' contestant Amanda Stanton arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of battery domestic violence

Amanda Stanton, a former contestant on "The Bachelor," was arrested for allegedly battering her boyfriend. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KABC) --
A former contestant on "The Bachelor" was arrested Monday on suspicion of battery domestic violence in Las Vegas.

Amanda Stanton, who has also appeared on "Bachelor in Paradise," was arrested by Las Vegas police after a call at a hotel where she is alleged to have battered her boyfriend.

Officials said a physical altercation occurred in the room, and hotel security became involved.

Police were called to the scene, where they found probable cause.

Stanton was booked at the Clark County Detention Center.

A statement from Stanton's team said:

"Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department. Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance. That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious. Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job. Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands."
