bachelorette

'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley weighs in on recasting season after coronavirus halted production

By Andrea Lans
LOS ANGELES -- Clare Crawley's journey to finding her perfect man on season 16 of "The Bachelorette" is indefinitely put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, leading to questions of a potential recast of her season once production resumes.

According to host Chris Harrison, "The Bachelorette" officially stopped production on what was supposed to be their first day of filming--when Crawley was to meet the 30 men vying for her roses.

"Things are not changing by the day. They're changing by the hour," Harrison announced to fans when they stopped production.



On Wednesday evening, Crawley appeared on Harrison's Instagram live video to discuss fan questions surrounding her season.

"The chances are, for everybody to be able to put their life on hold and come back again, is very slim," Harrison said. "We are still casting, so if you have somebody you think is great for this beautiful woman right here [submit them]."

"Maybe this was put on hold for some divine reason...It's only to our advantage to maybe have other people come in or switch things up," Crawley said during Harrison's Instagram live.

The host stated that it's unknown whether "The Bachelorette" will resume with a completely new cast or a mixture of new and old contestants. However, they are open to the idea of having more than 30 men join Crawley's season, so anything is possible once production continues.

While Bachelor Nation criticized the previously announced cast for skewing on the younger side, as Crawley is the oldest Bachelorette at 38, Crawley reiterated that she prefers to date younger. However, this hiatus in production may open the door for older men to join the show.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityromancetelevisioncoronavirus californiacoronaviruslovechris harrisonbachelorettereality television
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
BACHELORETTE
Clare Crawley is your next 'Bachelorette'
Connor Saeli takes another shot at love on 'Bachelor Live'
'Bachelor' Peter Weber surprises fans at windmill pop-up
Chris Harrison is available to marry 'Bachelor' fans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County issues new "Safer at Home" restrictions - LIVE
Newsom: 56% of Californians are expected to be infected with COVID-19
2 LA Lakers players test positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus news update: Thursday, March 19
OC man with COVID-19 arrives at LAX in private air-ambulance
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 230
McConnell's COVID-19 relief plan: $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples
Show More
Families putting holiday lights back up to spread cheer during pandemic
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
Dockweiler Beach could become coronavirus quarantine site
SoCal restaurants pivot to delivery, takeout orders
Coronavirus: Some SoCal restaurants ignore dine-in ban
More TOP STORIES News