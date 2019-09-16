Lion King

Beyonce special on ABC takes viewers behind the scenes of 'The Lion King: The Gift'

Beyonce is giving fans an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album "The Lion King: The Gift" in a new ABC special.

"Beyonce Presents: Making The Gift" features candid footage and interviews detailing the hard work and passion that went into "The Lion King: The Gift," the singer's love letter to Africa and musical ode to Disney's "The Lion King."

The hourlong special, which airs Monday night, will take viewers through Beyonce's creative process as she curated the album. It shows how she collaborated with artists and producers to create new music inspired by African influences.



"The Beyonce-executive-produced album is a masterful recording, with a robust soundscape bringing together some of the most important African artists of the day with well-known American talent to both re-interpret the powerful story and themes of the iconic film and bring the authentic sounds of Africa to a global audience," the network said in a press release.

"The narrative, steeped in love and appreciation, highlights the beauty of the people and the vibrant sounds of a pulsating continent," ABC added.

Beyonce Knowles-Carter wrote, directed and produced the special. Her long-time collaborator Ed Burke co-directed, and Steve Pamon and Erinn Williams served as executive producers.

"Beyonce Presents: Making The Gift" airs Monday, Sept. 16, at 10 p.m. ET | PT, 9 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbeyoncemovie newsdisneyabcmusic newslion king
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LION KING
A timeline of live-action Disney movies
Rogen, Eichner add comic relief to new 'Lion King'
'Lion King' cast talks reinventing beloved classic 'Hakuna Matata'
Beyonce's 'Spirit' music video partly filmed in Apple Valley
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Horseshoe Fire burns 490 acres in Juniper Flats; evacuation orders lifted
Fire burns 15-20 acres along 405 in Irvine
The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek dies at 75, sources say
Panga boat with $1M in pot found near Point Mugu
LA celebrates 80th annual 'El Grito' festival
1 killed, another wounded in Rose Bowl parking lot shooting
OC food bank, grocery stores team up to tackle hunger crisis
Show More
Months after fire, Century City Amazon bookstore reopens
Construction continues on Lucas Museum of Narrative Art
'Justice for Manny' rally supports OC special-needs student who died in crash
Chargers, Rams reveal the name of their new home: SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles Rams win 27-9 over New Orleans Saints
More TOP STORIES News