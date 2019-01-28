As 'Black Panther' continues its march to the Oscars, audiences will have a second chance to catch the Best Picture nominee on the big screen.Marvel announced Monday 'Black Panther' will return at participating AMC theaters on Feb. 1-7 in honor of Black History Month.Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted tickets will be free for all ages.and to see a list of participating theaters.Iger also announced Disney will make a $1.5 million donation to the United Negro College Fund, the nation's largest minority education organization.on Sunday, putting the film in contention for best picture at the Academy Awards.The film is nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Original Music Score, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design and Best Sound Editing.