ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City up for sale for nearly $2M

EMBED </>More Videos

The Studio City house featured in "The Brady Bunch" is up for sale, and the iconic home can be yours for just under $2 million.

By and ABC7.com staff
STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Studio City house featured in "The Brady Bunch" is up for sale, and the piece of Hollywood history can be yours for just under $2 million.

The home, which is located on Dilling Street, was featured in the opening and closing scenes of the show, which ran from 1969 to 1974.

It's a two-bedroom, three-bathroom split level house around 2,400 square feet. The interior layout does not resemble what was featured on the show, since interior scenes of "The Brady Bunch" were shot in a studio.

The current owners of the house said they will give preference to buyers who promise not to tear it down.

Records show George and Violet McCallister bought the home in 1973 for $61,000. It is up for sale now for $1.885 million.

It's the first time the home has been on the market in 50 years.

The real estate company that is listing the house for sale says the home is the second most photographed house in the U.S. right behind the White House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentreal estatehousing marketcelebritytelevisionStudio CityLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section with twins
Charlotte Rae, 'Facts of Life' star, dies at 92
Demi Lovato releases statement after medical emergency
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News