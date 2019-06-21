BTS Army convention: Fans of K-Pop boy band to converge in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- The BTS Army is taking over Los Angeles on Sunday for the first BTS Army Con.
The convention for fans of the K-pop group is planned at the Hollywood Loz Feliz Jewish Community Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 23.
The BTS Army, as the fans like to be called, can buy fan merchandise and learn BTS dance choreography.
Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door.
