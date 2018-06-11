ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

BTS fans in SoCal celebrate South Korean boy band's 5th anniversary

Fans of the South Korean boy band BTS got together in Culver City to celebrate the group's fifth anniversary. (KABC)

By
CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
The South Korean boy band BTS may sing in another language but what they have to say is understood by fans all over the world - including here in Los Angeles.

Fans, known as BTS ARMY, held a celebration in Culver City to mark the band's fifth anniversary.

Since their debut single in June 2013, BTS has become one of the biggest musical acts in the world on social media, particularly on Twitter where they were liked or retweeted over half a billion times last year.

Besides an afternoon of fun and games, the SoCal party was also a way for the group of fans to appreciate BTS and each other.

Fans of all ages got to express what BTS means to them. For one, it's unity and family. For another, it just means love.

"The lyrics are so deep and much different than what I thought they would be when I translated them," said fan Sphoenix Blue. "I had to be here because it's such a movement."
