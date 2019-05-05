Arts & Entertainment

BTS fans line up to see K-pop group at Rose Bowl

By
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fans are showing up to watch the Korean-pop band BTS perform at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena this weekend.

Screaming fans started to line up before dawn for Saturday night's show, the first of two sold-out performances.

ABC7 meteorologist Kimi Evans posted a video from inside the packed concert. The footage shows high-flying aerial action on stage.


The concert series sold out in a matter of minutes when the tickets first went on sale.

"I came along to bring my daughter... and it was an amazing time," said Anaheim resident Juan Ortiz. "I mean, the vibe was amazing, electrifying. You could see the lights all synced in. It was an amazing show."

BTS Army lined up by the hundreds as early as 3:30 a.m., waiting for hours just for the merchandise.

Fans gave the elaborate show two big thumbs up.

"It was like a dream came true," said young fan Long Tran.
