South Korean boy band BTS makes history with top spot on Billboard 200

The popular South Korean boy band BTS is now the first Korean group to make it to No. 1 on the "Billboard" top 200. (KABC)

By
The popular South Korean boy band BTS is now the first Korean group to make it to No. 1 on the "Billboard" top 200.

The group's album, "Love Yourself: Tear," which features the song "Fake Love," is the first primarily foreign language album to top the charts since Il Divo's "Ancora" 12 years ago.

The group's fandom BTS Army has been compared to Beatle fans of the 1960s - just more organized.

The big difference: BTS supporters have the advantage of spreading their love on social media.
