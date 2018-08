The stars of "Scandal" took the stage Thursday night at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, doing a reading of the series finale to benefit the Actors Fund.The Actors Fund is a vital organization that helps those in the show biz community get through hard times. It's also something "Scandal" creator Shonda Rhimes feels deeply about since the writer's strike more than a decade ago.Learn more about the benefit and hear from the cast in the video clip above.