Coronavirus

COVID fallout: Coachella 2020 organizers ask artists to perform next year instead, report says

INDIO, Calif. -- This year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival could be postponed yet again, according to Bloomberg News.

Festival organizers are asking artists to play in 2021 -- instead of October, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some 250,000 people attend the festival's two weekends in Indio every year in April.

COVID impact: One of America's first 'socially distant' concert gives glimpse into future of live events
EMBED More News Videos

Country rocker Travis McCready's socially-distant concert at Temple Live in Fort Smith, Arkansas on Tuesday gave a first glimpse into what that could look like.


But the 2020 event was rescheduled for two weekends in October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stagecoach Country Music Festival was also rescheduled for late October. There's no current word on whether that show will go on.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertlive musiccoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoachellacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Restaurants consider using lampshade-like plastic shields to protect diners
Dance company offers free tranquility classes for healthcare workers
Tips for making mask-wearing more comfortable in summer heat
How the 2020 NHL playoffs can be the greatest ever
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protest of George Floyd death turns violent in downtown LA
Citadel Outlets in Commerce reopens with new safety measures
Video captures violent confrontation between deputy, driver in Lynwood
LIVE: Minneapolis mayor speaks amid unrest over in-custody death
Man killed in police shooting after stabbing K-9 in OC
UCI student is first undocumented immigrant to graduate from program
Coronavirus updates: Briefings from local, state officials
Show More
Mexico hits national daily record for new COVID-19 cases
Trump preparing executive order targeting social media
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
Man breaks into California bank to heat up Hot Pocket
Video: Man drags crash victim out of burning car
More TOP STORIES News