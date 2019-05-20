'Avengers' star Scarlett Johansson, 'SNL' star Colin Jost engaged after 2 years of dating

Johansson's publicist Marcel Pariseau confirmed the happy news to the Associated Press on Sunday.
The 4-time Golden Globe nominee is best known for her role of Natasha Romanov/Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Black Widow is the only female hero among the six core Avengers. Jost recently appeared on the red carpet with his then-girlfriend for the release of "Avengers: Endgame."
Jost is best known as the co-anchor on the "Weekend Update" segment on "Saturday Night Live." His fiancee is a member of the elite "Five-Timers Club," people who have hosted the sketch-comedy series at least five times.
The couple has been together for two years. Pariseau said they haven't yet set a wedding date.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.