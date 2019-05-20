Arts & Entertainment

'Avengers' star Scarlett Johansson, 'SNL' star Colin Jost engaged after 2 years of dating

Congratulations are in order for a private but well-known Hollywood couple: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged!

Johansson's publicist Marcel Pariseau confirmed the happy news to the Associated Press on Sunday.

The 4-time Golden Globe nominee is best known for her role of Natasha Romanov/Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Black Widow is the only female hero among the six core Avengers. Jost recently appeared on the red carpet with his then-girlfriend for the release of "Avengers: Endgame."

PHOTOS: Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost and more on the red carpet at the 'Avengers: Endgame' premiere


Jost is best known as the co-anchor on the "Weekend Update" segment on "Saturday Night Live." His fiancee is a member of the elite "Five-Timers Club," people who have hosted the sketch-comedy series at least five times.

The couple has been together for two years. Pariseau said they haven't yet set a wedding date.

WATCH: Six core Avengers talk 'Endgame' in April before film's release
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the cast of ''Avengers: Endgame'' discuss the new Marvel epic and get a first look a scene from the film courtesy of ''Good Morning America.''



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritysnlmarvelscarlett johanssoncelebrity engagements
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News