Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland Resort launches special ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Looking to visit Disneyland Resort this year? Starting Tuesday the popular destination is offering a new deal.

For a limited time, local residents can visit Disneyland and California Adventure for $67 a day.

Here's how it works: Visitors can buy a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket. This particular deal is only for one park, but park-hopper options are also available.

The $67-per-day price is the same for adults and children.

The tickets are available for purchase on disneyland.disney.go.com through May 18.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countyticketsdisneyland
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Australia fires: Angeles National Forest crew joins fire fight
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Gabriel Fernandez case: Court says social workers shouldn't face charges
Gunman, 93, allegedly opens fire on apartment worker: VIDEO
LAPD officers accused of falsifying reports
Stampede kills 40 at funeral for Iran general
Six Flags' West Coast Racer cars designed by Burbank auto company
Show More
Woman found dead at Westchester Holiday Inn
Judge approves $215M settlement for patients of former USC gynecologist
Miller brewery in Irwindale to shut down, could be sold to Pabst
Possibly habitable planet found 100 light years away
Michael Bloomberg opens campaign office in LA
More TOP STORIES News