Disneyland Resort launches special ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Looking to visit Disneyland Resort this year? Starting Tuesday the popular destination is offering a new deal.
For a limited time, local residents can visit Disneyland and California Adventure for $67 a day.
Here's how it works: Visitors can buy a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket. This particular deal is only for one park, but park-hopper options are also available.
The $67-per-day price is the same for adults and children.
The tickets are available for purchase on disneyland.disney.go.com through May 18.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.
