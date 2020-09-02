LOS ANGELES -- With the coronavirus pandemic continuing and physical distancing the new norm, large-scale charity events face unprecedented challenges. So, organizations like Race to Erase MS are getting creative.
The organization's founder Nancy Davis announced that the annual Race to Erase MS gala will take place this year, reimagined as a very special drive-in event, on Friday, Sept. 4, at the iconic Rose Bowl.
The event will feature performances by award-winning artists Andy Grammer, Eric Benét, and Siedah Garrett, who herself manages an MS diagnosis.
This year's gala will also feature a tribute to Nancy Davis's son, Jason Davis, who will be honored with a posthumous Medal of Hope for his lifetime contributions. The duo founded the nonprofit Cure Addiction Now, before Jason passed away, as a way to navigate and treat substance abuse issues.
"We are thrilled and excited to be hosting our reimagined Race to Erase MS gala as a drive-in concept, providing a safe and fun evening in your car. We couldn't imagine not putting on this legendary event, which raises life-saving funds and awareness as we continue to work towards finding a cure for MS," said Davis.
"We are incredibly grateful to Tommy and our fabulous performers Andy, Eric and Siedah who will make this another gala to remember," Davis added.
"We are performing and raising money for the Race to Erase MS at a drive-in," Garrett told On The Red Carpet. "It's going to be great. I'm looking very much forward to it."
The show will also include an exclusive virtual look at the Fall 2020 Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive Collection -- a line of clothing with innovative design twists that makes dressing easier for people with disabilities.
Tickets and additional information about the Drive-In to Erase MS are available at driveintoerasems.org.
Race to Erase MS reimagined as 'Drive-In to Erase MS' 2020 gala
The "Drive-In to Erase MS" will be a gala to remember! Guests will be treated to a stacked lineup of entertainment from the comfort of their cars.
MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News