multiple sclerosis

Race to Erase MS reimagined as 'Drive-In to Erase MS' 2020 gala

The "Drive-In to Erase MS" will be a gala to remember! Guests will be treated to a stacked lineup of entertainment from the comfort of their cars.
By
LOS ANGELES -- With the coronavirus pandemic continuing and physical distancing the new norm, large-scale charity events face unprecedented challenges. So, organizations like Race to Erase MS are getting creative.

The organization's founder Nancy Davis announced that the annual Race to Erase MS gala will take place this year, reimagined as a very special drive-in event, on Friday, Sept. 4, at the iconic Rose Bowl.

The event will feature performances by award-winning artists Andy Grammer, Eric Benét, and Siedah Garrett, who herself manages an MS diagnosis.

This year's gala will also feature a tribute to Nancy Davis's son, Jason Davis, who will be honored with a posthumous Medal of Hope for his lifetime contributions. The duo founded the nonprofit Cure Addiction Now, before Jason passed away, as a way to navigate and treat substance abuse issues.

"We are thrilled and excited to be hosting our reimagined Race to Erase MS gala as a drive-in concept, providing a safe and fun evening in your car. We couldn't imagine not putting on this legendary event, which raises life-saving funds and awareness as we continue to work towards finding a cure for MS," said Davis.

"We are incredibly grateful to Tommy and our fabulous performers Andy, Eric and Siedah who will make this another gala to remember," Davis added.

"We are performing and raising money for the Race to Erase MS at a drive-in," Garrett told On The Red Carpet. "It's going to be great. I'm looking very much forward to it."

The show will also include an exclusive virtual look at the Fall 2020 Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive Collection -- a line of clothing with innovative design twists that makes dressing easier for people with disabilities.

Tickets and additional information about the Drive-In to Erase MS are available at driveintoerasems.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpasadenacelebritycharitypasadenaeventsgalamultiple sclerosisfundraiserotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS
Chef Jeff's Recipe for Hope with MS
Selma Blair sparks national conversation about MS
What is Multiple Sclerosis?
What is Multiple Sclerosis?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hair salons, barbershops allowed to reopen indoors in LA County
Shooting at Kaiser hospital in Baldwin Park prompts lockdown
Pelosi says she believes SF hair salon visit was a 'setup'
Torrance man says he was accused of abducting grandson due to skin tone
Newsom announces major homeless housing initiative
LA County approves ban on ICE transfers without warrant
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
Show More
LA County sheriff says deputies shot, killed Dijon Kizzee after he reached for gun
Holding 52 helium balloons, David Blaine floats over Arizona desert
See the full schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween
OC schools could reopen as early as Sept. 22 under color-coded plan
LIVE: Officials give update on COVID-19 response in LA County
More TOP STORIES News