Everything to know about 2021 Oscars: Date, hosts, nominees & more for Academy Awards on ABC

When are the Oscars? What will the show look like?
The 2021 Oscars will take place on Sunday, April 25.
This year, the telecast won't have a traditional audience. The base of the show won't be the Academy Awards' usual home, the Dolby Theatre (though the Dolby is still a key location), but Union Station, the airy, Art Deco-Mission Revival railway hub in downtown Los Angeles.
Unlike other award shows this year, there will be no acceptance speeches made on Zoom with the winner in a hoodie. The producers pressed the nominees to attend in person, with appropriate safety precautions. There will be a hub for nominees in London, and, as of late last week, about a dozen remote satellite hook-ups. Some material will be pre-taped; every nominee has spent 45 minutes with the producers.
In a shift from years past, the nominees for best original song will be performed during the Oscars pre-show this year, not during the telecast itself. Click here to see who's performing.
2021 Oscars hosts and presenters
This year's Oscars telecast features a star-studded lineup of presenters that producers are referring to as the show's cast.
The first round of presenters announced April 12 are, in alphabetical order: Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger and Zendaya.
Additional cast announcements are expected between now and Oscar Sunday.
Academy Award nominees this year
David Fincher's "Mank," a black-and-white, period drama about "Citizen Kane" screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, topped nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards with 10 nominations, including best picture, best director, acting nods for Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried, and a host of others for its lavish craft.
Nominations were spread among a wide variety of contenders. Six films, all of them also up for best picture, scored six nods: "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Nomadland," "Minari," "Sound of Metal," "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "The Father." Also nominated for best picture was Emerald Fennell's "Promising Young Woman."
Click here to see a full list of 2021 Oscar nominees
History was made in the best director category. Only five women have ever been nominated before. For the first time, two were this year. Chloé Zhao got a nod for her elegiac road-trip drama "Nomadland" alongside first-time feature filmmaker Fennell for her pitch-black #MeToo revenge comedy.
For performers, it's the most diverse group of nominees ever. Nine of the 20 acting nominees are people of color, including a posthumous best-actor nomination for Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), as well as nods for Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal"), Steven Yeun ("Minari"), Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom") and Andra Day ("The People vs. Billie Holiday") and supporting nominations for Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah"), Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami") and Yuh-Jung Youn ("Minari").
Click here to download a printable 2021 Oscars ballot.
How to watch the Oscars and the "On The Red Carpet" pre-show
Live Oscar coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day here on this ABC station. Check local listings to find out when you can catch "On The Red Carpet" in your city before the Oscars.
ABC's "Oscars: Into the Spotlight" begins at 6:30 p.m. ET | 5:30 p.m. CT | 3:30 p.m. PT, leading into the Oscars at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT.
After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage on this ABC station.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.