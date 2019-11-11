disney+ streaming service

'The Mandalorian': Cast, trailer, release date and other things to know about Disney+ Star Wars series

The Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" is the first live-action Star Wars series. Disney CEO Bob Iger described the series as "unlike anything audiences seen before on any platform," adding that it is "a strong indication of the quality in the storytelling that will define Disney+."

Here's what to know about the show before it hits Disney+ at launch on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

"The Mandalorian" plot, cast

"After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. 'The Mandalorian' is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order," Disney wrote in its official description of the series. "We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic."

"The Mandalorian" stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. Taika Waititi is also credited as a voice actor. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni both serve as executive producers and writers.

"It's really, really great storytelling within a world we already know," Pascal told ABC7 Chicago about his work on the series, "and challenging that world with a bunch of originality and unexpected personality and some edge. All of the shady characters in the bar in the first movie we all saw come more to the forefront."

"The Mandalorian" premiere date, episode release schedule

Chapter 1 of "The Mandalorian" will premiere on Disney+ when the streaming service launches on Nov. 12. Disney announced that Chapter 2 will release on Friday, Nov. 15, with Chapter 3 slated for a Friday, Nov. 22, premiere.

The remainder of the eight-episode season will presumably follow the Friday release pattern.

"The Mandalorian" trailer

Disney dropped the first "Mandalorian" trailer in August during the company's D23 Expo fan event in Anaheim, California. Check out that trailer below or watch the second trailer released in October in the video player above.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the trailer for "The Mandalorian," a Lucasfilm series coming in November to the Disney+ streaming service.



Click here to learn more about Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneylucasfilmdisney+ streaming servicestar wars
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Everything to know about Disney+ before Tuesday launch
'High School Musical' returns with new Disney+ series
Live action 'Lady and the Tramp' to debut on Disney+
Kristen Bell takes adults back to high school in Disney+ series 'Encore!'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 officers injured after pursuit ends in fiery crash in Pacoima
Veterans Day LA honors Southern Californians who have served
Porto's thanks vets with free box of pastries
Plane slides off runway at Chicago airport during snowstorm
Supreme Court weighs future of DACA
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Substitute teacher fired over alleged fight with student
Show More
Boy who saved siblings during drug cartel attack recalls rescue
CA tops list of states with most unsheltered homeless people
Woolsey Fire: Its path of destruction and road to recovery
LAPD officer recovering from violent encounter in Venice
Hollywood Hills brush fire burns 80 acres as containment reached
More TOP STORIES News