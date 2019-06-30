u.s. & world

Family paddles out onto ocean for Beth Chapman memorial service in Hawaii

HONOLULU -- A Hawaii memorial service for "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV show co-star Beth Chapman featured a prayer followed by family and friends paddling out into the ocean.

Family spokeswoman Mona Wood-Sword told the AP that those attending Saturday's service in Waikiki were asked to bring "ocean-friendly loose flowers," but no lei because the string isn't good for marine life.

Chapman died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. She was 51. Another memorial service is being planned in Colorado, where Beth Chapman was born.

Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. She was declared cancer-free before later being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

The A&E series "Dog the Bounty Hunter," which chronicled the family's life and bail bond business in Honolulu, was canceled in 2012. The Chapmans later starred in other similar reality shows, including Country Music Television's "Dog & Beth: On The Hunt."

Chapman, who was born Alice Elizabeth Smith, is originally from Denver. She was the youngest ever to receive a bail license in the state before her own daughter beat her record, according to her PBUS bio.

In 2006, she and Duane Chapman, the self-proclaimed world's best bounty hunter, married during a sunset ceremony at a Big Island resort after being together for 16 years. The wedding was featured on the A&E show.

"I've already been cuffed and shackled by Beth anyway," he told The Associated Press at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

