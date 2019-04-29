Arts & Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' battle had fans squinting, adjusting TV settings

The night was dark and full of terrors, but fans had a hard time seeing the action.

At 82 minutes, the third episode of the final season is the longest ever. It took 55 days to film.

That may be the longest battle shoot in television history, but some fans went to Twitter to wonder if they could've taken a few extra days to adjust the lighting.








Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiontwitterhbo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News