'Game of Thrones' fans spot Starbucks cup in scene

'Game of Thrones' fans are used to closely watching the screen for any clues as to what comes next, but Sunday night they spotted something else.

You can clearly see a Starbucks cup in an early scene featuring Daenerys and Jon Snow.

Viewers on Twitter said they didn't know Winterfell had Starbucks.

Fans also spotted a few other continuity errors as well.


