Ricky Gervais talks 'Child Support' season 2 and addition to TGIF

Ricky Gervais talks to Jennifer Matarese about "Child Support" and the kids he gets to work with.

NEW YORK --
Child Support is back for a second season and so is the very funny Ricky Gervais. This time, it's part of the new TGIF lineup.

Gervais sits in a room of five children who answer the same questions as the adult contestants. If any one of the five kids gets the question right and the adult doesn't, it saves the adult and lets them move on to the next round. If the adult and the children get it wrong, the contestant loses the game.

"They just want to do so well!" Gervais said of the children. "They want to get the question right, and I want them to get the question right, but I can't give them clues, and when they get it right we jump around the room, it's great, it's euphoric!"

Tonight's episode features Ashlie of Ontario, California and Dominic of Yonkers, NY! They're competing for $200,000.

They'll have some help from some familiar faces and some new ones.

"I'm the only one who is less professional than last year, soon they'll outgrow me," Gervais said. "We've got the old ones returning, new ones, again, they all know about different things, they are all great in their own way, some are like little professors and some know about Taylor Swift."


So how does he keep the kids so engaged?

"I have to be a bigger kid than them. I have to be noisier and more annoying. If they start making stupid noises, I make more stupid noises, if they start saying things, I try to beat them at their own game, and then they respect me...they don't," Gervais said.

Don't miss the big TGIF premiere of "Child Support" tonight at 9/8c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

