ABC PREMIERES

'Dancing with the Stars' 2018 cast includes Evanna Lynch of 'Harry Potter,' Bachelor Nation's 'Grocery Store Joe'

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Legendary gymnast Mary Lou Retton will be dancing.</span></div>
A new season of Dancing with the Stars is almost here, and the cast was announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday.



These are the stars competing for the Mirror Ball this fall:

Evanna Lynch will be dancing with Keo Motsepe
Joe Amabile will be dancing with Jenna Johnson
Mary Lou Retton will be dancing with Sasha Farber
Nikki Glaser will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko
Nancy McKeon will be dancing with Valentin Chmerkovskiy
Alexis Ren will be dancing with pro Alan Bersten
Bobby Bones will be dancing with pro Sharna Burgess
Danelle Umstead will be dancing with Artem Chigvintsev
DeMarcus Ware will be dancing with Lindsay Arnold
John Schneider will be dancing with Emma Slater
Juan Pablo di Pace will be dancing with Cheryl Burke
Milo Manheim will be dancing with Witney Carson
Tinashe will be dancing with pro Brandon Armstrong

As with past seasons, the stars come from all over: Movies, television, music and sports. It includes Evanna Lynch, who plays Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films, Danelle Umstead, a paralympic alpine skier who is visually impaired and has Multiple sclerosis, and Joe Amabile, a fan favorite from The Bachelorette known by fans as "Grocery Store Joe." Get to know them better in the gallery above.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews return as co-hosts, and Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli return as judges.

Watch Dancing With the Stars on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC, beginning September 24.
