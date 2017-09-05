Meet the cast! The #DWTS you know and love returns LIVE September 24 at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/WX0l3IhHtg — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 12, 2018

A new season ofis almost here, and the cast was announced onon Wednesday.These are the stars competing for the Mirror Ball this fall:Evanna Lynch will be dancing with Keo MotsepeJoe Amabile will be dancing with Jenna JohnsonMary Lou Retton will be dancing with Sasha FarberNikki Glaser will be dancing with Gleb SavchenkoNancy McKeon will be dancing with Valentin ChmerkovskiyAlexis Ren will be dancing with pro Alan BerstenBobby Bones will be dancing with pro Sharna BurgessDanelle Umstead will be dancing with Artem ChigvintsevDeMarcus Ware will be dancing with Lindsay ArnoldJohn Schneider will be dancing with Emma SlaterJuan Pablo di Pace will be dancing with Cheryl BurkeMilo Manheim will be dancing with Witney CarsonTinashe will be dancing with pro Brandon ArmstrongAs with past seasons, the stars come from all over: Movies, television, music and sports. It includes Evanna Lynch, who plays Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films, Danelle Umstead, a paralympic alpine skier who is visually impaired and has Multiple sclerosis, and Joe Amabile, a fan favorite fromknown by fans as "Grocery Store Joe." Get to know them better in the gallery above.Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews return as co-hosts, and Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli return as judges.