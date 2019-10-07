Arts & Entertainment

Tyler Perry christens new film studio in Atlanta with a little help from Oprah, other friends

ATLANTA (KABC) -- Tyler Perry officially christened his massive new film studio Saturday, beaming as his fellow entertainment industry luminaries descended on Atlanta and strode a red carpet to his sprawling complex for an opening gala.

The attendees warmly greeted Perry, a man who had once been homeless and yet now made history as the first African American to own a major movie studio.

"I think it's pivotal in everything that we've done, everything that we're doing still, that we continue to try to motivate and inspire people," Perry said as he shook hands with well-wishers.

Among those on hand to congratulate him were Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee, Cicely Tyson, Samuel L. Jackson and Halle Berry. The 330-acre facility once served as a Confederate army base.

Tyler Perry Studios boasts 12 soundstages, each named after seminal black actors and actresses.

"He didn't wait for other people to validate or to say you should go this way or that way. He said I'm going to create my own way and as we can see here, become a force for himself," Winfrey said.

"I remember when he was thinking about buying this place and I said 'You'd be crazy not to take it,'" she added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgeorgiamoviesoprah winfreymovie newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man allegedly armed with knife fatally shot by deputies in Whittier
Judge rejects President Trump's challenge to tax return turnover
SoCal family seeks liver transplant for 6-month-old boy
Woman walking with husband struck by hit-and-run driver in OC
Huntington Beach restaurant owner among 5 hurt in electrical explosions
Too-friendly drive-thru employee drives away customers
Delta: Woman without ticket boards plane at Florida airport
Show More
Plans advance for 42-acre waterfront market in San Pedro
Houston police: Masked men shoot and kill store clerk in robbery
Passenger numbers soar at Hollywood Burbank Airport
Dodgers win 10-4 over Nationals in NLDS Game 3
Chevrolet unveils convertible version of 2020 Corvette
More TOP STORIES News