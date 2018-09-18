Los Angeles' own Jack Black is the latest actor to see his star unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.At Tuesday's ceremony, the Santa Monica-born UCLA Bruin and Golden Globe nominee said the star is something he's wanted his whole life.He also said he was floored by the number of friends, family and fans who turned out to celebrate him."This is the first time I felt like almost 100 percent RSVP'd, you know? I was like, 'These people aren't coming. I'm going to invite them just because I have to invite these people that are too busy.' But everyone made the time, got on planes - 'cause they know the Hollywood star ceremony only happens once in a lifetime, and most of the time, never in a lifetime," he said.Black's star ceremony coincides with the release of his latest movie. "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" is in theaters Friday.