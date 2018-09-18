ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jack Black jumps for joy after receiving star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles' own Jack Black is the latest actor to see his star unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By
Los Angeles' own Jack Black is the latest actor to see his star unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

At Tuesday's ceremony, the Santa Monica-born UCLA Bruin and Golden Globe nominee said the star is something he's wanted his whole life.

He also said he was floored by the number of friends, family and fans who turned out to celebrate him.

"This is the first time I felt like almost 100 percent RSVP'd, you know? I was like, 'These people aren't coming. I'm going to invite them just because I have to invite these people that are too busy.' But everyone made the time, got on planes - 'cause they know the Hollywood star ceremony only happens once in a lifetime, and most of the time, never in a lifetime," he said.

Black's star ceremony coincides with the release of his latest movie. "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" is in theaters Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityactorhollywood walk of fameentertainmentawardhollywood wrapHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
CBS' Julie Chen leaves daytime's 'The Talk'
Sean Penn: #MeToo movement divides men and women
WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released
Emmys Highlights: Surprise proposal, Betty White honored, Fonz wins
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
OC pair accused of rape, may have preyed on up to 1,000 women
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting at Garden Grove Ralphs
Florence devastates small community in North Carolina
Authorities seize 4,500 pot plants at IE homes
Neck pain from biking can be relieved
Girl missing from OC foster home found in Oregon
Encino man indicted for threats to Boston Globe
Brush fire erupts in Simi Valley hillsides
Show More
VIDEO: Bear spotted roaming in Sylmar neighborhood
Man accused of sexually assaulting 4 girls in South LA, Compton
3 arrested in allegedly fraudulent funeral fund scam in IE
LA City Council approves drafting ordinance to ban fur sales
CBS' Julie Chen leaves daytime's 'The Talk'
More News